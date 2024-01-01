|
Nickerson A, Murphy D, Phelps A, Bryant RA, O'Donnell M, Specker P, Byrow Y, Mau V, McMahon T, Liddell BJ. Psychol. Trauma 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, American Psychological Association)
39023948
OBJECTIVE: Refugees show elevated rates of complex posttraumatic stress disorder (CPTSD). However, relatively little is known regarding the psychological mechanisms that underlie the association between exposure to potentially traumatic events (PTEs) and CPTSD following exposure to war, persecution and displacement. In this study, we investigated the potential mediating role of moral injury appraisals (cognitive appraisals regarding the experience and consequences of morally transgressive events) in the association between PTE exposure, posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and disturbances in self-organization (DSO) symptoms.
