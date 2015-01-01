Abstract

The increase in heatwaves, a significant consequence of global warming, represents a major public health issue and is the main cause of death related to hyperthermia. The seriousness of such exposure to extreme ambient temperature lies in the difficulty to the general population to identify the warning signs and take appropriate protective measures. This article therefore presents guidelines for the prevention, recognition and treatment of heat-related illnesses, and thus arms clinicians and healthcare professionals who are on the front line in protecting the general population from this 'silent killer'.

Language: fr