Abstract

Hand injuries in sportives are becoming increasingly common, accounting for approximately 25% of all sports-related injuries. The recent growing popularity for sports such as climbing, which even became an Olympic discipline in 2022, is increasing hand and finger injuries in the active population. Some sports are more prone to typical hand and finger injuries. These injuries need to be treated quickly and correctly, to enable the athlete to receive optimal treatment followed by appropriate rehabilitation, in order to return to his or her sport in the best possible conditions. We have chosen to highlight five of these specific pathologies to help general practitioners and sports physicians to make an accurate diagnosis and manage or refer these injuries as best as possible.

Language: fr