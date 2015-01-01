Abstract

OBJECTIVE: People living with HIV (PLWH) experience high rates of childhood trauma exposure, which is a significant risk factor for the development of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Because Black Americans living in urban environments are exposed to high levels of trauma, suffer from chronic PTSD, and are at increased risk for HIV infection, it is important to understand how HIV status interacts with childhood maltreatment to influence PTSD symptom severity and underlying psychophysiology.



METHODS: The current cross-sectional study assessed whether HIV status interacts with childhood maltreatment to influence PTSD symptom severity and heart rate variability during a dark-enhanced startle (DES) task in 88 Black women with (n=30) and without HIV (n=58).



RESULTS: HIV was associated with greater PTSD symptom severity only in women with low levels of childhood maltreatment (p=.024). Startle potentiation during DES was highest in women living without HIV and with high childhood maltreatment (p=.018). In women who had experienced low levels of childhood maltreatment, respiratory sinus arrhythmia (RSA) was lower during the dark phase of DES in women living without HIV than women living with HIV (WLWH), (p=.046). RSA during the light phase of DES was lower in WLWH than in women living without HIV (p=.042).



CONCLUSION: In the current sample of Black women, HIV status was associated with PTSD symptom severity in a manner dependent on level of childhood maltreatment, suggesting that HIV status may be an important factor to consider for behavioral and pharmacological treatment strategies for PTSD. Additionally, HIV status is associated with lower percent potentiation to darkness and lower RSA during the light phase of DES, suggesting physiological mechanisms by which HIV may contribute to PTSD symptoms in individuals exposed to low levels of childhood maltreatment.

