Abstract

BACKGROUND: Geriatric trauma patients are an increasing population of the United States (US), sustaining a high incidence of falls, and suffer greater morbidity and mortality to their younger counterparts. Significant variation and challenges exist to optimize outcomes for this cohort, while being mindful of available resources. This manuscript provides concise summary of locoregional and national practices, including relevant updates in the triage of geriatric trauma in an effort to synthesize the results and provide guidance for further investigation.



METHODS: We conducted a review of geriatric triage in the United States (US) at multiple stages in the care of the older patient, evaluating existing literature and guidelines. Opportunities for improvement or standardization were identified.



RESULTS: Opportunities for improved geriatric trauma triage exist in the pre-hospital setting, in the trauma bay, and continue after admission. They may include physiologic criteria, biochemical markers, radiologic criteria and even age. Recent Trauma Quality Improvement Program (TQIP) Best Practices Guidelines for Geriatric Trauma Management published in 2024 support these findings.



CONCLUSION: Trauma systems must adjust to provide optimal care for older adults. Further investigation is required to provide pertinent guidance.

