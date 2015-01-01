|
Egodage T, Ho VP, Bongiovanni T, Knight-Davis J, Adams SD, Digiacomo J, Swezey E, Posluszny J, Ahmed N, Prabhakaran K, Ratnasekera A, Putnam AT, Behbahaninia M, Hornor M, Cohan C, Joseph B. Trauma Surg. Acute Care Open 2024; 9(1): e001395.
(Copyright © 2024, The author(s) and the American Association for the Surgery of Trauma, Publisher BMJ Publishing Group)
39021732
BACKGROUND: Geriatric trauma patients are an increasing population of the United States (US), sustaining a high incidence of falls, and suffer greater morbidity and mortality to their younger counterparts. Significant variation and challenges exist to optimize outcomes for this cohort, while being mindful of available resources. This manuscript provides concise summary of locoregional and national practices, including relevant updates in the triage of geriatric trauma in an effort to synthesize the results and provide guidance for further investigation.
Language: en
geriatrics; Outcome Assessment, Health Care; resource allocation; triage