Citation
Tucker S, Baldonado N, Ruina O, Ratmann O, Flaxman S, Bryn L, Lachman J, Taradaika E, Melendez-Torres GJ, Vallance I, Goldman P, Cluver L, Hillis S. Trials 2024; 25(1): e486.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
DOI
PMID
39020408
PMCID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: In 2021, more than two-thirds of the world's children lived in a conflict-affected country. In 2022, 13 million Ukrainians were forced to flee their homes after Russia's full-scale invasion. Hope Groups are a 12-session psychosocial, mental health, and parenting support intervention designed to strengthen parents, caregivers, and children affected by war and crisis. The primary objective of this study is to evaluate the effectiveness of Hope Groups among Ukrainians affected by war, compared to a wait-list control group. This protocol describes a promising decentralized intervention delivery model and an innovative research design, which estimates the causal effect of Hope Groups while prioritizing prompt delivery of beneficial services to war-affected participants.
Language: en
Keywords
Humans; Child; Female; Male; War; Parenting; Mental health; Ukraine; Psychosocial; Violence against children; *Mental Health; Violence against women; *Caregivers/psychology; *Parenting/psychology; Armed Conflicts/psychology; Community-based participatory research; Impact evaluation; Internally displaced person; Pragmatic Clinical Trials as Topic; Refugee; Warfare