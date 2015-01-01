|
Citation
|
Newman ANL, Beauchamp MK, Ellerton C, Goldstein R, Alison JA, Dechman G, Haines KJ, Harrison SL, Holland AE, Lee AL, Marques A, Spencer L, Stickland MK, Skinner EH, Camp PG, Kho ME, Brooks D. Trials 2024; 25(1): e487.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
39020430
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Pulmonary rehabilitation (PR) is accepted as standard care for individuals with COPD. We conducted an international, multi-centred randomized controlled trial (RCT) to determine if adding balance training to PR would reduce the incidence of falls in people with COPD. While there have been many trials investigating the effectiveness of PR, few have involved international collaboration. Successful execution of rehabilitation trials requires a significant investment of time, staffing, and resources. With the recent completion of the Balance Training for Fall Reduction in COPD RCT, we report on the design, implementation, and execution of our trial using project management phases. We also highlight our lessons learned for consideration in future multi-centre rehabilitation trials.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Incidence; Research Design; Retrospective Studies; Randomized Controlled Trials as Topic; Time Factors; Treatment Outcome; Multicenter Studies as Topic; *Accidental Falls/prevention & control; *Postural Balance; *Pulmonary Disease, Chronic Obstructive/rehabilitation/diagnosis/epidemiology; Balance training; Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Exercise Therapy/methods; Project management; Pulmonary rehabilitation; Randomized controlled trial