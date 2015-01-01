|
Citation
|
Bates K, Williams RDJ, Housman JM, Odum M. Violence Vict. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Springer Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
39019567
|
Abstract
|
This study explored lived experiences of LGBTQIA+ survivors of intimate partner violence (IPV). Seven participants completed a one-on-one, in-depth interview to share their experiences of IPV and any internal or external factors that influenced whether they sought support services or reported victimization. Thematic analysis revealed four overarching themes: (a) health complications, (b) coping mechanisms, (c) barriers to seeking professional help, and (d) suggestions for professionals.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
domestic violence; LGBTQ; ethnography; help-seeking behaviors