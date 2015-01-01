|
Brandolino A, deRoon-Cassini TA, Nguyen P, Mann R, Timmer-Murillo S, de Moya M, Karam B, Schramm A, Moore R, Williams K, Pilarski A, McIntosh B, Milia DJ. WMJ Wis. Med. J. 2024; 123(3): 166-171.
LIFE
39024141
BACKGROUND: Cure Violence interruption programs are evidence-based interventions aimed at reducing the transmission of gun violence and its related injuries. Assessing the implementation of these programs can include the metric of "reach." This study evaluated one such program - 414LIFE - in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The evaluation reconceptualized "reach" as a metric for reaching the individuals and neighborhoods at greatest risk for gun violence.
Humans; Cross-Sectional Studies; Adult; Female; Male; Adolescent; Residence Characteristics; Wisconsin; Wounds, Gunshot; Gun Violence; *Program Evaluation