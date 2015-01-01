Abstract

BACKGROUND: Cure Violence interruption programs are evidence-based interventions aimed at reducing the transmission of gun violence and its related injuries. Assessing the implementation of these programs can include the metric of "reach." This study evaluated one such program - 414LIFE - in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The evaluation reconceptualized "reach" as a metric for reaching the individuals and neighborhoods at greatest risk for gun violence.



METHODS: 414LIFE's reach was analyzed descriptively and geospatially through its program evaluation dataset from May 2019 through September 2020 using a cross-sectional design. Program referral criteria includes patients who sustained a gunshot wound, are less than 36 years old, and a resident of, or injured in, the city of Milwaukee. A choropleth map visualized location of participants' residence, which justified a global Moran's I, and then a local Moran's I calculation to identify statistically significant clustering of referrals.



RESULTS: In the first 1.5 years of the program's partnership with the local level I trauma center and affiliated academic medical institution, 398 patients were referred. Three hundred referrals (75.4%) met program criteria; 53.8% were Black men. Statistically significant clusters were identified and mapped. Half of the top 10 neighborhoods with referrals were the city's identified priority neighborhoods.



CONCLUSIONS: 414LIFE successfully reaches its intended population and geographic locations. Geospatial reach should be considered routinely in program evaluations of Cure Violence programs to track growth and reach over time.

