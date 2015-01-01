Abstract

Understanding youth and young adult mental health and well-being is critical to addressing rates of suicide among this population. This qualitative study sought to gather additional perspectives of students across Wisconsin using photovoice methods to enhance understanding of their experiences and to inform future policies and programs. A total of 11 youth and young adults ages 14 to 26 participated by taking pictures in response to given prompts and then discussing those pictures within a virtual focus group. Spanning the social-ecological framework, 4 themes emerged from the photographs and discussion: (1) individual-level factors drive mental health and well-being; (2) the support of interpersonal relationships is crucial; (3) school-related factors are predominant sources of stress; (4) policies, culture, and systems influence well-being. This study highlights the unique experiences of youth and young adults and underscores the impact of systems and structures on their mental health and well-being.

