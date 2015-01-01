|
Yan X, Bedillion MF, Claus ED, Huang-Pollock C, Ansell EB. Addict. Behav. Rep. 2024; 20: e100558.
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
39027408
OBJECTIVE: The neurocognitive risk mechanisms predicting divergent outcomes likely differ between men and women who use cannabis recreationally. Increasingly, the use of descriptive distributions including the ex-Gaussian has been applied to draw stronger inferences about neurocognitive health in clinical populations. The current project examines whether the long tail of reaction times (RTs) in a distribution, as characterized by the ex-Gaussian parameter tau which may represent difficulty with the regulation of arousal, predicts problematic cannabis use 6 months later in those who use cannabis recreationally, and whether sex moderates these prospective associations.
Language: en
Emotion regulation; Sex differences; Ex-Gaussian; Hazardous cannabis use; Longitudinal outcomes