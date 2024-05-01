Abstract

Investigating the growing concern of pediatric burn injuries caused by social media challenges. Adolescents, seeking fame or succumbing to peer pressure, engage in risky behaviors, recording and sharing them online. The study presents two case reports detailing severe burn injuries resulting from such challenges, highlighting the physical and psychological toll on affected children and their families. In Case report 1, a 14-year-old suffered severe burns attempting a TikTok challenge involving igniting a soaked t-shirt. The patient's critical condition necessitated intensive care, surgical procedures, and skin grafts, accompanied by complications like anemia and sepsis. Case report 2 features a 9-year-old who sustained extensive burns while attempting another social media challenge. Treatment included escharolysis, skin grafts, and surgeries, with complications managed during the recovery process. A literature review explores social media-generated burn injuries, revealing their physical and psychological impact. The influence of social proof and peer pressure on adolescents' behavior in the digital age is discussed. The pandemic's effect on mental health is considered, emphasizing the vulnerability of adolescents to such challenges. In conclusion, the paper highlights the rising incidence of teen burn injuries linked to social media challenges. Urgent measures are needed to restrict the promotion of risky behaviors on social platforms. Alongside state-of-the-art burn treatments, comprehensive psychological care is essential for young patients and their families to cope with trauma. Increased content monitoring and the dissemination of prevention materials are recommended to mitigate the occurrence of such incidents.

Language: en