Citation
Patil DS, Bailey A, George S, Ashok L, Ettema D. BMC Public Health 2024; 24(1): e1940.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
39030511
Abstract
BACKGROUND: In the context of socially sustainable urban development, comfortable, safe, and accessible public transport is crucial to motivating people to travel more sustainably. Using the framework given by Masoumi and Fastenmeier (2016) to examine the concepts of safety and security, we explore how perceptions of safety about different transport modes shaped the mobility of older adults in Bengaluru, India.
Language: en
Keywords
Humans; Aged; Female; Male; Middle Aged; Qualitative Research; Perception; Aged, 80 and over; India; Interviews as Topic; Urban Population; Older adults; SARS-CoV-2; Transportation; *COVID-19/prevention & control/epidemiology/psychology; *Safety; *Travel/psychology; Mobility; Non-motorized transport; Perceptions of safety; Public transportation