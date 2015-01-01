Abstract

BACKGROUND: Limited research has been conducted on the forms, manifestations and effects of intersectional stigma among young HIV-positive men who have sex with men (MSM) and transgender women (TGW) in Zambia. In this study, we aimed to address this gap by elucidating the experiences of these in a small group of young, HIV + MSM and TGW in Zambia.



METHODS: We applied a mixed-methods design. Data were collected from January 2022 to May 2022. Qualitative data were collected using in-depth interviews while quantitative data were collected using a questionnaire. Qualitative transcripts were coded using thematic analysis while paper-based questionnaire data were entered into Kobo Connect. Descriptive statistics, using chi-squared tests were calculated using Excel. In this paper, we provide a descriptive profile of the sample and then focus on the qualitative findings on intersectional stigma, depression, and contemplation of suicide.



RESULTS: We recruited 56 participants from three sites: Lusaka, Chipata, and Solwezi districts. Participants' mean age was 23 years. The study found that 36% of all participants had moderate to significant symptoms of depression, 7% had major depression, 30% had moderate signs of anxiety, 11% had high signs of anxiety, 4% had very high signs of anxiety and 36% had contemplated suicide at least once. A greater proportion of TGW had moderate to significant symptoms of depression (40%) or major depression (10%) compared to MSM, at 33% and 6%, respectively (X(2) = 0.65; p = 0.42). Similarly, more TGW (55%) had contemplated suicide than MSM peers (36%, X(2)=1.87; p = 0.17). In the qualitative data, four emergent themes about the forms, manifestations, and effects of intersectional stigma were (1) HIV, sexual orientation, and gender identity disclosure; (2) Dual identity; (3) Challenges of finding and maintaining sexual partners; (4) Coping and resilience. Overall, having to hide both one's sexuality and HIV status had a compounding effect and was described as living "a private lie." CONCLUSION: Effectively addressing stigmas and poor mental health outcomes among young HIV-positive MSM and TGW will require adopting a socio-ecological approach that focuses on structural interventions, more trauma-informed and identity-supportive care for young people with HIV, as well as strengthening of authentic community-informed public health efforts.

