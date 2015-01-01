|
Selak, Crnkovič N, Šorgo A, Gabrovec B, Cesar K, Žmavc M. BMC Public Health 2024; 24(1): e1942.
39030522
BACKGROUND: Suicidal ideation is a depression symptom which represents a key (cognitive) component of suicidality and plays an important role in suicide risk detection, intervention, and prevention. Despite existing research showing the importance of certain factors of depression symptoms and suicidal ideation, less is known about the interaction between the various risk and protective factors. The aim of the study was to examine whether living conditions characteristics and personal circumstances during the COVID-19 pandemic predicted the presence of depression symptoms and suicidal ideation among tertiary students and whether resilience and social support can mitigate the detrimental effects of difficult life circumstances.
