Citation
Sanz Barbero B, Vives-Cases C, Vall-Llosera Casanovas L, Serra Saurina L, Saurina Canals MC, Renart Vicens G. BMC Public Health 2024; 24(1): e1944.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
39030550
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Myths of sexual aggression have a negative influence in aggressive behavior against women, in the institutional approaches to sexual violence and in how women cope with it. The objective of this study is to describe acceptance of myths of sexual aggression in young women and men residing in Spain.
Language: en
Keywords
Humans; Cross-Sectional Studies; Adult; Female; Male; Spain; Adolescent; Young Adult; Surveys and Questionnaires; Youth; Violence against women; *Aggression/psychology; *Sex Offenses/statistics & numerical data/psychology; Myths of sexual aggression; Sexual Behavior/statistics & numerical data/psychology; Sexual violence