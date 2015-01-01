Abstract

BACKGROUND: Sleep apnea (SLA) is a commonly encountered sleep disorder characterized by repetitive cessation of respiration while sleeping. In the past few years, researchers have focused on developing less complex and more cost-effective diagnostic approaches for identifying SLA recipients, in contrast to the cumbersome, complicated, and expensive conventional methods.



METHOD: This study presents a biologically plausible learning approach of spiking neural networks (SNN) with temporal coding and a tempotron learning model for diagnosing SLA disorder using single-lead electrocardiogram (ECG) data information. The proposed framework utilizes temporal encoding and the leaky integrate and fire model to transform the ECG signal into spikes for capturing the signal's dynamic pattern nature and to simulate input response behaviors. The tempoton learning technique, a spike-based algorithm, trains the SNN model to identify SLA event patterns from encoded output spike trains. This study utilized ECG data to extract heart rate variability (HRV) and ECG-derived respiration (EDR) signals from 1-min segment data of ECG records for input to SNN model. Thirty-five recordings of both released and withheld data from the Apnea-ECG databases from Physionet have been applied to train the SNN model and validate the model's efficacy in identifying SLA occurrences.



RESULTS: The proposed method demonstrated substantial improvements compared to other SLA detection techniques, achieving a significant accuracy of 94.63 % for per-segment detection, along with specificity, sensitivity, F1-score and AUC values of 96.21 %, 92.04 %, 0.9285, and 0.9851 respectively. The accuracy for per-recording detection achieved 100 %, with a correlation coefficient value of 0.986. Additionally, the experiment used UCD data for validation methods, achieving an accuracy of 84.573 %.



CONCLUSIONS: These results suggest the effectiveness and accessibility of the presented approach for accurately identifying SLA cases. The suggested model enhances the performance of SLA detection when contrasted with various techniques based on feature engineering and feature learning.

