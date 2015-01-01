SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Vatanparast A, Shakiba S, Momeni F, Kamrani A. Eur. J. Psychotraumatol. 2024; 15(1): e2378642.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, The Author(s), Publisher Co-action Publishing)

DOI

10.1080/20008066.2024.2378642

PMID

39028641

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Although childhood maltreatment is associated with later self-harm, the mechanism through which it might lead to self-harm is not completely understood. The purpose of this study was to examine the roles of alexithymia, dissociation, internalizing and posttraumatic symptoms in the association between exposure to childhood maltreatment and subsequent self-harm.

METHODS: A total of 360 adolescents were asked to complete the Childhood Trauma Questionnaire, the Toronto Alexithymia Scale, the Dissociative Experience Scale, the Somatoform Dissociation Questionnaire-20, the Posttraumatic Stress Checklist for DSM-5, and the Deliberate Self-Harm Inventory.

RESULTS: Results of structural equation modelling analysis revealed the significant mediation effects of alexithymia and dissociative symptoms in the relationship between childhood maltreatment and self-harm, while internalizing and posttraumatic symptoms did not significantly mediate.

CONCLUSION: The findings indicate that alexithymia and dissociative symptoms may be proximal mechanisms linking maltreatment exposure and adolescence self-harm.


Language: en

Keywords

Humans; Child; Female; Male; Trauma; Adolescent; Psychiatric Status Rating Scales; adolescence; Surveys and Questionnaires; self-harm; *Self-Injurious Behavior/psychology; *Affective Symptoms/psychology; *Child Abuse/psychology/statistics & numerical data; *Dissociative Disorders/psychology; *Stress Disorders, Post-Traumatic/psychology; adolescencia; autolesión; disociación; dissociation; ventana de tolerancia; window of tolerance

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print