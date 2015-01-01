Abstract

The Strengths and Weaknesses of ADHD Symptoms and Normal Behaviour Scale (SWAN) measures the full spectrum of attention and activity symptoms, not just the negative end of the distribution. Previous studies revealed strong psychometric properties of the parent and teacher report versions; however, there is little research on the new self-report form of the SWAN. Therefore, our research aimed to explore the psychometric characteristics of the SWAN self-report. A non-clinical sample of young women (N = 664, mean age: 20.01 years, SD: 3.08 years) completed the SWAN self-report, the Strengths and Difficulties Questionnaire (SDQ) and the Mental Health Continuum Short Form (MHC-SF). We tested several models using confirmatory factor analyses to assess the factorial validity of the SWAN self-report. Distributional characteristics, convergent, and predictive validity were assessed. A bifactor model with a general factor and a specific inattention factor (bifactor-1) provided the best fit in our data (CFI = 0.977, TLI/NFI = 0.972, RMSEA = 0.053 [90% CI: 0.047 - 0.059], SRMR = 0.061, ω = 0.90). The reliability of the general ADHD factor was good (ω(h) = 0.87), and the specific inattention factor was acceptable (ω(h) = 0.73). The distribution of the SWAN self-report scores did not differ from the normal distribution. A strong correlation between the SWAN and the SDQ Hyperactivity subscale was found. The analyses revealed good predictive validity. Our results suggest that the SWAN self-report is a valuable tool for assessing symptoms of ADHD in adolescents and young adults.

