INTRODUCTION: At present, the incidence of adolescent depression is increasing each year, having a wide and profound impact on adolescents. This study investigated the mood state of mid-to-late adolescents and young adults and analyzed related factors; clarified the incidence of depression, suicide, and self-injurious thoughts/behaviors in this population; and conducted relevant analysis of related factors of depression and anxiety.



METHODS: Study subjects were students aged 14-25 years, from three high schools and one university in Liaoning Province. Study subjects were evaluated using several questionnaires that combined online and offline methods. Specifically, the Self-rating Depression Scale (SDS), Self-rating Anxiety Scale (SAS), Simplified Coping Style Questionnaire (SCSQ), Child Depression Inventory (CDI), the Chinese version of the Spence Child Anxiety Scale (SCAS), and a general questionnaire were utilized. Single-factor ANOVA, t-test, Chi-square, and multiple regression analysis were used to analyze the data.



RESULTS: The results showed that, among the 14-17-year-old subjects, the incidence of depression was 336 (14.7%), the incidence of anxiety was 763 (33.5%). Among the 18-25-year-old subjects, the incidence of depression was 34 (8.6%), the incidence of anxiety was 7 (1.8%). In the general questionnaire, 2081 (77.8%) individuals were depressed, 689 (25.8%) had thoughts of self-injury, and 323 (12.1%) had self-injurious behaviors. Among the 14-17-year-old subjects, 1789 (78.46%) were depressed, 689 (30.22%) had self-injury thoughts, and 319 (1.71%) had self-injurious behaviors. Among the 18-25-year-old subjects, 292 (73.92%) were depressed, but 4 (1.01%) had self-injurious behaviors. The incidence of depression and anxiety in adolescents is high, presenting with a certain risk of self-injury. However, age is an important factor in the occurrence of depression and anxiety; among the 18-25-year-old subjects, the incidence of depression (8.6% vs. 4.7%) and anxiety (1.8% vs. 33.5%) was lower than that among the 14-17-year-old population. Through comparative analysis, adolescents aged 14-17 remained at high risk of depression and anxiety.



DISCUSSION: In the analysis of risk factors for depression and anxiety, relationships with classmates, teachers, and parents were reported as important influencing factors of emotional state. Further, a good coping style was found to be protective against depression and anxiety.

