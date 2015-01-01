Abstract

LED (Light Emitting Diode) lighting has the characteristics of efficiency, environmental protection, energy conservation, and so on. It is more and more widely used in the lighting system of urban rail vehicles. The research on the LED lighting system of rail vehicles has important practical significance. As the core of the LED lighting system of rail vehicles, the LED control system of urban rail vehicles is the key to ensure the stable operation of the entire LED lighting system. The lighting environment of urban rail vehicles needs LED lighting system with good power stability, long life of drive chip, high feedback accuracy, fast processing speed, intelligent algorithm efficiency and other characteristics to ensure continuous operation, and also should have strong anti-interference ability and excellent static performance. However, conventional lighting systems not only have low life, but also have poor stability. Therefore, this paper studied the uniqueness and functional module analysis of LED driving power supply by analyzing the causes and disadvantages of LED lighting, and finally optimized the design of LED lighting control system by using the adaptive PID (Proportional Integral Differential) algorithm. Through comparison, the brightness acquisition quality of LED lighting control system was 21.2 % higher than that of traditional lighting control system, and the lighting control effect was 18 % higher than that of traditional lighting control system. In short, the selection of LED lighting driving power affects the lighting effect of rail vehicles.

Language: en