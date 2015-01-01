Abstract

In general, land use and layout of streets can have a significant impact on the behavior of drivers and pedestrians. In particular, streetscape has often been overlooked that recognizing the role of streetscape on street accident in urban areas is important. The aim of this research is to investigate the influence of streetscape and land use on urban accidents that occurred in Mashhad between the years 2017 and 2021. To achieve this objective, the study focused on analyzing accidents in three different urban zones. It also considered the land use types adjacent to both closed and open streets, including residential, commercial, and mixed land uses. The research employed various surveys to gather the necessary data and insights related to the targeted areas. Statistics on accident in three zones show that among the mentioned land uses, commercial areas have experienced the highest number of accidents, with their share being approximately three times that of accidents in residential areas. Additionally, 75 % of all accidents took place in areas with open streetscape, whereas accidents in areas with enclosed view accounted for one third of the number of accidents in open streetscape areas. In this research, analysis and modeling were conducted using machine learning algorithms implemented in the Python programming language. Several models were employed, and the best models were selected based on their performance and accuracy, which include Random Forest Regression (RFR), Multilayer Neural Network Perceptron Regression (MLP) and Extreme Boost Gradient Regression (XGBoost). The accuracy of the machine learning models which successfully predicted future outcomes was as follows: Random Forest Regression (RFR) achieved 85 % accuracy, Extreme Boost Gradient Regression (XGBoost) achieved 81 % accuracy, and finally, Neural Network Multilayer Perceptron Regression (MLP) achieved 75 % accuracy.

Language: en