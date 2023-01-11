Abstract

BACKGROUND: Falls among older adults represent a major health hazard across the world. In 2022, the World Falls Guidelines was published, summarising research evidence and expert recommendations on how to prevent falls, but we need more knowledge on how the evidence can be successfully implemented into routine practice. In this study we used an implementation strategy co-created by healthcare providers, older adults who had fallen and researchers, to facilitate uptake of fall prevention recommendations. This current study aimed to evaluate the feasibility of this co-created implementation strategy in homecare services and provide information on the intervention and measurements for a full-scale cluster-randomized trial.



METHODS: This study was a single-armed feasibility study with an embedded mixed-method approach completed in two city districts of Oslo, Norway, over a period of ten weeks. The co-created implementation strategy consists of a package for implementing national recommendations for preventing falls, empowering leaders to facilitate implementation, establish implementation teams, competence improvement and implementation support. City districts established implementation teams who were responsible for the implementation. Feasibility was assessed both qualitatively and quantitatively, using focus group interviews with implementation team members and individual interviews with leaders and staff members and the Feasibility of Intervention Measure (FIM). Qualitative data were analysed using thematic analysis and the Normalisation Process Theory.



RESULTS: Qualitative data were collected from 19 participants: 12 implementation team members, 2 leaders and 5 staff members. 8 of the implementation team members responded to FIM. The analysis revealed four themes: 1) Fostering consensus through tailored implementation and discussions on fall prevention, 2) The importance of multi-level and interdisciplinary collaboration in fall prevention implementation, 3) Minimizing perceived time usage through utilization of existing areas for implementation activities, and 4) Reflective monitoring demonstrates the importance of facilitation and structure in the implementation strategy. For FIM, there were a high level of agreement related to how implementable, possible, doable, and easy to use the implementation strategy was.



CONCLUSIONS: Overall, we found the implementation strategy to be feasible to enhance uptake of fall prevention recommendations in the Norwegian homecare services. To succeed with the implementation, a dedicated implementation team should receive support through the implementation process, they should choose small implementation activities to enhance fall prevention competence and managers should possess implementation knowledge. TRIAL REGISTRATION: The trial is registered in the Open Science Registry: https://doi.org/10.17605/OSF.IO/2JFHV Registered: January 11, 2023.

