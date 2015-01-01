Abstract

The concept of harm reduction was a radical departure from a century of stigmatizing demand reduction initiatives targeted at people who use drugs. In fact, since the early 1980's Harm Reduction has been used with great success to protect the lives and wellbeing of these individuals. When employed with people who use opioids, the relevancy and importance of harm reduction are easy to grasp because the potential dangers are both quite visible and profound. However, promoting harm reduction practices to people consuming cannabis is a more difficult challenge. Cannabis cannot cause death due to overconsumption, is not associated with the spread of communicable diseases, and is overall a relatively harmless drug both to the individual and society when compared with other legal substances such as tobacco and alcohol. Harm reduction campaigns targeted at cannabis consumers run the risk of sounding overly fearful and stigmatizing, ultimately being ignored like many of the old demand reduction initiatives. Cannabis does have potential harms, and teaching people to mitigate those harms is an important public health goal. This commentary argues that cannabis education targeted at young people should employ mindful consumption and benefit maximization (MCBM) language that promotes harm reduction practices but does not focus on harm as the primary issue related to cannabis use. We define what we mean by mindful consumption and benefit maximization, identify their convergence with harm reduction principles, and argue for their use to both promote knowledge and normalize cannabis consumption that incorporates harm reduction practices.

