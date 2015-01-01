|
Hoinatski R, Rodacki C, de Oliveira Weimer RM, Legnani E, Urbinati KS, Cabral AS, Orr R, Paulo AC. Int. J. Occup. Safety Ergonomics 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, Centralny Instytut Ochrony Pracy - Państwowy Instytut Badawczy, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
39028148
OBJECTIVEs. The main objective of this study was to evaluate mean propulsive velocity (MPV), mean propulsive force (MPF) and mean propulsive power (MPP) in elite police officers under LOADED and UNLOADED conditions. The study also investigated the association of body composition and strength levels under the same load conditions.
body armor; body composition; personal protective equipment; physical fitness; tactical personnel