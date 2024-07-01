Abstract

BACKGROUND: This longitudinal study assessed the prospective link between childhood maltreatment and sleep quality in adulthood, with a specific focus on examining whether different coping style tendencies influence these associations.



METHODS: The baseline sample included 1600 adult participants, with 1140 participants successfully followed up 5 years later. The key variables were measured using the Childhood Trauma Questionnaire (CTQ), Simplified Coping Style Questionnaire (SCSQ), and Pittsburgh Sleep Quality Index (PSQI). Generalized linear mixed models were employed to estimate unstandardized β estimates and 95 % confidence intervals (95%CIs). Structural equation modeling was used to test the mediation model.



RESULTS: Individuals reported childhood maltreatment at baseline were at an increased risk for sleep disturbances at follow-up. Childhood maltreatment negatively predicted the baseline coping style tendency (β = -0.29, P < 0.001), the baseline coping style tendencies negatively predicted the follow-up sleep quality (β = -0.10, P < 0.001), and childhood maltreatment positively predicted the follow-up sleep quality (β = 0.42, P < 0.01). The mediating effect of baseline coping style tendencies between childhood maltreatment and the follow-up sleep quality was significant, with an effect value of 0.03. LIMITATIONS: First, the sample was from a single province (Shandong), which limits the generalizability of the findings. Second, recall bias was unavoidable in this adult sample study.



CONCLUSIONS: Developing positive coping strategies is an important way to reduce the risk of sleep problems in adults with a history of childhood maltreatment.

Language: en