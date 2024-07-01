Abstract

BACKGROUND: Childhood trauma, including emotional neglect, emotional abuse, physical abuse, and sexual abuse, may contribute to borderline personality features like affective instability, identity problems, negative relationships, and self-harm. This study aims to explore how different types of childhood trauma affect these features in bipolar versus unipolar depressive disorders.



METHODS: We included 839 participants of the Netherlands Study of Depression and Anxiety (NESDA) with a lifetime diagnosis of major depressive disorder single episode (MDDS; N = 443), recurrent major depressive disorder (MDD-R; N = 331), or bipolar disorder (BD; N = 65). Multivariate regression was used to analyze data from the Childhood Trauma Interview and borderline features (from the self-report Personality Assessment Inventory).



RESULTS: On average, participants were 48.6 years old (SD: 12.6), with 69.2 % being women, and 50.3 % of participants assessed positive for childhood trauma. Adjusted analyses revealed that participants diagnosed with BD, followed by MDD-R, exhibited the highest number of borderline personality features. Additionally, within the entire group, a strong association was found between childhood trauma, especially emotional neglect, and the presence of borderline personality features.



CONCLUSION: Given the high prevalence of childhood trauma and borderline personality features, screening for these factors in individuals with mood disorders is crucial. Identifying these elements can inform and enhance the management of the often fluctuating and complex nature of these comorbid conditions, leading to more effective and tailored treatment strategies.

