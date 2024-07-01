|
Citation
|
Wei Q, Liu J, Yin W, Pan S, Dai C, Zhou L, Jiang X, Wang C, Wu J. J. Affect. Disord. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
39029701
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Childhood Emotional Abuse (CEA) is a known risk factor for Non Suicidal Self-injury (NSSI), which could have devastating repercussions. This study aimed to establish whether Parent-Child Attachment (PCA) and depressive symptoms mediated the CEA-NSSI relationship, as well as whether school connectedness moderated both the direct and indirect relationships between CEA and NSSI.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Adolescents; Childhood emotional abuse; Moderated mediation model; Non suicidal self-injury