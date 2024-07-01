Abstract

BACKGROUND: Childhood Emotional Abuse (CEA) is a known risk factor for Non Suicidal Self-injury (NSSI), which could have devastating repercussions. This study aimed to establish whether Parent-Child Attachment (PCA) and depressive symptoms mediated the CEA-NSSI relationship, as well as whether school connectedness moderated both the direct and indirect relationships between CEA and NSSI.



METHODS: Between November and December 2022, 7447 Chinese adolescents in high schools were surveyed through multi-stage cluster random sampling. The participants completed self-reported questionnaires that assessed CEA, PCA, depressive symptoms, school connectedness, and NSSI. Relationships between these variables were examined through moderated mediation analysis using SPSS macro-PROCESS.



RESULTS: After controlling for sociodemographic variables, we found that CEA correlated positively with NSSI through two different pathways: the mediating role of depressive symptoms and the chain-mediating role of both PCA and depressive symptoms. Moreover, school connectedness could moderate the direct and indirect relationships between CEA and NSSI. LIMITATIONS: The study's cross-sectional design does not allow for causal inferences.



CONCLUSIONS: Overall, PCA, depressive symptoms, and school connectedness could affect the CEA-NSSI relationship.

