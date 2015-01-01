|
Citation
|
Govindan R, Rajeswari B, Kommu JVS. J. Family Med. Prim. Care 2024; 13(6): 2375-2378.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Medknow Publications)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
39027823
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Nurses play an important role in multidisciplinary teams while treating children and adolescents with mental health issues. Nurses should recognize and capitalize on the client's and family's strengths as they develop interventions, provide education, and refer to resources as appropriate.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Child and adolescent with mental illness; multidisciplinary team; nursing interventions