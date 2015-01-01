Abstract

Falls among the elderly cause a huge number of hip fractures worldwide. Energy absorbing floors (EAFs) represent a promising strategy to decrease impact force and hip fracture risk during falls. Femoral neck force is an effective predictor of hip injury. However, the biomechanical effectiveness of EAFs in terms of mitigating femoral neck force remains largely unknown. To address this, a whole-body computational model representing a small-size elderly woman with a biofidelic representation of the soft tissue near the hip region was employed in this study, to measure the attenuation in femoral neck force provided by four commercially available EAFs (Igelkott, Kradal, SmartCells, and OmniSports). The body was positioned with the highest hip force with a -10(∘) trunk angle and +10(∘) anterior pelvis rotation. At a pelvis impact velocity of 3 m/s, the peak force attenuation provided by four EAFs ranged from 5% to 19%. The risk of hip fractures also demonstrates a similar attenuation range. The results also exhibited that floors had more energy transferred to their internal energy demonstrated greater force attenuation during sideways falls. By comparing the biomechanical effectiveness of existing EAFs, these results can improve the floor design that offers better protection performance in high-fall-risk environments for the elderly.

