Shah IA, Afridi MH, Nadeem MA, Khan ZA, Butt U, Shah JA. J. Pak. Med. Assoc. 2024; 74(7): 1364-1366.
39028073
Radial neck fractures with radial head rotation are very rare and extremely difficult to manage. We present the case of an 11-year-old girl who fell on her outstretched left upper extremity and damaged her left elbow in a road traffic accident. An arthrotomy was performed under a C-Arm fluoroscope, which confirmed the radial head displacement of 180° along with the fracture. The fracture site was reduced and fixed with two Kirschner wires, cutting the wire short at its distal end for a complete closure. Open reduction and internal fixation were followed by casting for five weeks. After two years of follow-up, she had complete pain free range of motion of the affected limb. No post-operative complications have been observed till date. Open reduction and internal fixation with two Kwires is a viable option for such complex injuries. However, further evaluation of outcomes and post-operative complications are required.
Language: en
