Abstract

Consider these grim statistics: there were more than 48 000 firearms-related deaths in the US in 2022, equating to 132 adults and children dying every day. And firearms are now the leading cause of death among US children and teens.



This is a 2-part Q&A series with the US Surgeon General. In part 1, JAMA Editor in Chief Kirsten Bibbins-Domingo, PhD, MD, MAS, interviews Vivek H. Murthy, MD, MBA, to discuss the issue of gun violence as a pressing public health crisis and the critical role of public health leadership in combating this issue.

