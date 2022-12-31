Abstract

Whiplash injury, commonly occurring as a result of car accidents, represents a significant public health concern. However, to date, no comprehensive study has utilized bibliometric approaches to analyze all published research on whiplash injury. Therefore, our study aims to provide an overview of current trends and the global research landscape using bibliometrics and visualization software. We performed a bibliometric analysis of the data retrieved and extracted from the Web of Science Core Collection database in whiplash injury research up to December 31, 2022. Research articles were assessed for specific characteristics, such as year of publication, country/region, institution, author, journal, field of study, references, and keywords. We identified 1751 research articles in the analysis and observed a gradual growth in the number of publications and references. The United States (379 articles, 21.64%), Canada (309 articles, 17.65%), and Australia (280 articles, 16.00%) emerged as the top-contributing countries/regions. Among institutions, the University of Queensland (169 articles, 9.65%) and the University of Alberta (106 articles, 6.05%) demonstrated the highest productivity. "Whiplash," "Neck Pain," "Cervical Spine Disease," and "Whiplash-associated Disorders" are high-frequency keywords. Furthermore, emerging areas of research interest included traumatic brain injury and mental health issues following whiplash injury. The number of papers and citations has increased significantly over the past 2 decades. Whiplash injury research is characteristically multidisciplinary in approach, involving the fields of rehabilitation, neuroscience, and spinal disciplines. By identifying current research trends, our study offers valuable insights to guide future research endeavors in this field.

