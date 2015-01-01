Abstract

To comprehensively analyze the psychological health status of operating room nurses and identify influencing factors. The research compares psychological health differences based on nurses' years of experience, specifically examining depression and anxiety scores. A detailed assessment was conducted, focusing on nurses with varying experience levels.



FINDINGS revealed higher depression scores among mid to senior-level nurses, while junior-level nurses exhibited elevated anxiety scores. Additionally, overall dissatisfaction with physical health and various subhealth symptoms were reported. Multifactorial analysis identified working hours, disaster relief experience, and perceived occupational benefits as primary influencers. Through comparative analysis, it was found that the average score of self-rating depression scale and self-rating anxiety scale was 53.8 ± 12.2 points and 47.6 ± 10.5 points respectively. The depression score of middle and senior nurses was significantly higher than that of junior nurses (P < .05). The anxiety score of primary nurses was significantly higher than that of middle and senior nurses (P < .05). The results indicate that the duration of work, previous experience in disaster relief, and nurses' perception of occupational benefits were the main factors influencing the psychological health status of operating room nurses (P < .05). Healthcare institutions are recommended to implement targeted interventions based on nurses' experience levels, addressing specific psychological health needs. Future research should delve into specific subgroups, conduct long-term tracking, expand the scope of influencing factors, assess the effectiveness of intervention measures, and explore cross-cultural aspects.

