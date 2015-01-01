Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Little is known regarding health care seeking behaviors of women in sub-Saharan Africa, specifically Cameroon, who experience violence. The proportion of women who experienced violence enrolled in the Cameroon Trauma Registry (CTR) is lower than expected.



METHODS: We concatenated the databases from the October 2017-December 2020 CTR and 2018 Cameroon Demographic and Health Survey (DHS) into a singular database for cross-sectional study. Continuous and categorical variables were compared with Wilcoxon rank-sum and Fisher's exact test. Multivariable logistic regression examined associations between demographic factors and women belonging to the DHS or CTR cohort. We performed additional classification tree and random forest variable importance analyses.



RESULTS: 276 women (13%) in the CTR and 197 (13.1%) of women in the DHS endorsed violence from any perpetrator. A larger percentage of women in the DHS reported violence from an intimate partner (71.6% vs. 42.7%, p<0.001). CTR women who experienced IPV demonstrated greater university-level education (13.6% vs. 5.0%, p<0.001) and use of liquid petroleum gas (LPG) cooking fuel (64.4% vs. 41.1%, p<0.001). DHS women who experienced IPV reported greater ownership of agricultural land (29.8% vs. 9.3%, p<0.001). On regression, women who experienced IPV using LPG cooking fuel (aOR 2.55, p = 0.002) had greater odds of belonging to the CTR cohort while women who owned agricultural land (aOR 0.34, p = 0.007) had lower odds of presenting to hospital care. Classification tree variable observation demonstrated that LPG cooking fuel predicted a CTR woman who experienced IPV while ownership of agricultural land predicted a DHS woman who experienced IPV.



CONCLUSION: Women who experienced violence presenting for hospital care have characteristics associated with higher SES and are less likely to demonstrate factors associated with residence in a rural setting compared to the general population of women experiencing violence.

Language: en