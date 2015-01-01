|
Citation
|
Imel ZE, Pace B, Pendergraft B, Pruett J, Tanana M, Soma CS, Comtois KA, Atkins DC. Psychiatr. Serv. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, American Psychiatric Association)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
39026467
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Counselor assessment of suicide risk is one key component of crisis counseling, and standards require risk assessment in every crisis counseling conversation. Efforts to increase risk assessment frequency are limited by quality improvement tools that rely on human evaluation of conversations, which is labor intensive, slow, and impossible to scale. Advances in machine learning (ML) have made possible the development of tools that can automatically and immediately detect the presence of risk assessment in crisis counseling conversations.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
suicide; machine learning; AI; crisis counseling; quality assurance