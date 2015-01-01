Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study aimed to explore young people's perceptions and experiences on access to voluntary termination of pregnancy (VTP) in northern Mozambique.



METHODS: A qualitative study of twelve focus group discussions was conducted from June to September 2021 in Nampula province, northern Mozambique. A total of 94 purposively selected 15-24-year-old males and females participated in the study. Data was inductively coded and reflexive thematic analysis inspired by Braun and Clarke was applied. Socio-Ecological theory was used to frame the discussion.



RESULTS: Despite VTP being decriminalized and by law to be provided free of charge, unsafe abortion remains a common choice among young people towards unintended pregnancy. Barriers to help-seeking access to safe VTP include: 1) fear, 2) sociocultural gendered norms and power dynamics, 3) lack of VTP service provision at nearest health facilities, and 4) unaffordable services where available. Fear associated with early forced marriage, a parental corrective action towards premarital pregnancy coupled with lack of male financial autonomy to afford illicit charges, remain the most important factors preventing young people seeking for help at family and safe VTP services at facility level.



CONCLUSIONS: Amidst multiple barriers in accessing health services, unsafe abortion is viewed by young people as a better option than facing a lifetime punishment of early forced marriage, a common parental corrective action towards premarital pregnancy.

Language: en