Journal Article

Citation

Giannone F, Ebrahimi C, Endrass T, Hansson AC, Schlagenhauf F, Sommer WH. Transl. Psychiatr. 2024; 14(1): e298.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1038/s41398-024-02965-1

PMID

39030169

Abstract

Excessive alcohol consumption remains a global public health crisis, with millions suffering from alcohol use disorder (AUD, or simply "alcoholism"), leading to significantly reduced life expectancy. This review examines the interplay between habitual and goal-directed behaviors and the associated neurobiological changes induced by chronic alcohol exposure. Contrary to a strict habit-goal dichotomy, our meta-analysis of the published animal experiments combined with a review of human studies reveals a nuanced transition between these behavioral control systems, emphasizing the need for refined terminology to capture the probabilistic nature of decision biases in individuals with a history of chronic alcohol exposure. Furthermore, we distinguish habitual responding from compulsivity, viewing them as separate entities with diverse roles throughout the stages of the addiction cycle. By addressing species-specific differences and translational challenges in habit research, we provide insights to enhance future investigations and inform strategies for combatting AUD.


Language: en

Keywords

Humans; Animals; *Alcoholism/psychology; *Goals; *Habits; Alcohol Drinking/psychology; Behavior, Addictive/psychology

