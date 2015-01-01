|
Lilley R, Davie G, Dicker B, Reid P, Ameratunga S, Branas C, Campbell N, Civil I, Kool B. West. J. Emerg. Med. 2024; 25(4): 602-613.
(Copyright © 2024, California Chapter of the American Academy of Emergency Medicine)
39028247
INTRODUCTION: The out-of-hospital emergency medical service (EMS) care responses and the transport pathways to hospital play a vital role in patient survival following injury and are the first component of a well-functioning, optimised system of trauma care. Despite longstanding challenges in delivering equitable healthcare services in the health system of Aotearoa-New Zealand (NZ), little is known about inequities in EMS-delivered care and transport pathways to hospital-level care.
Language: en
Humans; Adult; Aged; Female; Male; Middle Aged; Adolescent; New Zealand; Cohort Studies; *Rural Population/statistics & numerical data; *Accidents, Traffic/statistics & numerical data; *Emergency Medical Services/statistics & numerical data; *Healthcare Disparities/ethnology/statistics & numerical data; *Wounds and Injuries/therapy/ethnology; Ethnicity/statistics & numerical data; Health Services Accessibility/statistics & numerical data; Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander/statistics & numerical data; Transportation of Patients/statistics & numerical data; Urban Population/statistics & numerical data