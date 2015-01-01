|
Newman J, Therriault C, White MS, Nogee D, Carpenter JE. West. J. Emerg. Med. 2024; 25(4): 651-660.
(Copyright © 2024, California Chapter of the American Academy of Emergency Medicine)
39028252
INTRODUCTION: Local tissue destruction following envenomation from North American snakes, particularly those within the Crotalinae subfamily, has the potential to progress to compartment syndrome. The pathophysiology of venom-induced compartment syndrome (VICS) is a debated topic and is distinct from trauma/reperfusion-induced compartment syndrome. Heterogeneity exists in the treatment practices of VICS, particularly regarding the decision to progress to fasciotomy. Associations with functional outcomes and evolution in clinical practice since the introduction of Crotalidae polyvalent immune Fab (FabAV) have not been well defined. Our goal was to identify the potential gaps in the literature regarding this phenomenon, as well as illuminate salient themes in the clinical characteristics and treatment practices of VICS.
Humans; United States/epidemiology; Animals; *Antivenins/therapeutic use; *Compartment Syndromes/etiology/surgery; *Snake Bites/complications/therapy; Fasciotomy; Immunoglobulin Fab Fragments/therapeutic use