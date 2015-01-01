Abstract

Being exposed to bullfighting during childhood generates a growing social debate, that stirs up both opposing and supporting arguments that confront cultural transmission with the protection of childhood. This study seeks to analyze how viewing bullfighting shows affects the emotional well-being of Spanish and Portuguese children. Children who had watched bullfighting shows were compared to others who had never watched them. For the accomplishment of this study, 128 children took part, of which 84 were Portuguese and 44 were Spanish. Overall, 86 children had watched bullfighting shows and 42 had not. The scores related to problem-focused coping, positive affect, active resolution, and seeking information and guidance were significantly higher in those children who had watched bullfighting shows. No significant differences were found related to nationality. The cognitive interpretation of this real and/or audiovisual content and the need to continue studying this practice is under discussion.

