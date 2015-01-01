Abstract

Mandatory prescription drug monitoring programs and cannabis legalization have been hypothesized to reduce overdose deaths. We examined associations between prescription monitoring programs with access mandates ("must-query PDMPs"), legalization of medical and recreational cannabis supply, and opioid overdose deaths in United States counties in 2013-2020. Using data on overdose deaths from the National Vital Statistics System, we fit Bayesian spatiotemporal models to estimate risk differences and 95% credible intervals (CrI) in county-level opioid overdose deaths associated with enactment of these state policies. Must-query PDMPs were independently associated with on average 0.8 (95% CrI: 0.5, 1.0) additional opioid-involved overdose deaths per 100,000 person-years. Legal cannabis supply was not independently associated with opioid overdose deaths in this time period. Must-query PDMPs enacted in the presence of legal (medical or recreational) cannabis supply were associated with 0.7 (95% CrI: 0.4, 0.9) more opioid-involved deaths, relative to must-query PDMPs without any legal cannabis supply. In a time when overdoses are driven mostly by non-prescribed opioids, stricter opioid prescribing policies and more expansive cannabis legalization were not associated with reduced overdose death rates.

Language: en