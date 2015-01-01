Abstract

BACKGROUND: Risk factors that can result in serious injuries or deaths are frequently not understood or prevented because of the traditional way in which organizations approach safety. This is especially true for falls from heights in the construction sector, which remain a leading safety hazard in construction globally.



METHODS: A theoretical framework derived from a thorough review of international evidence provided the foundation for the conduct of 50 structured focus groups with a total of 209 participants representing construction workers and supervisors in two main Chilean construction contractor companies and their subcontractors.



RESULTS: A total of 627 precursors (risk factors), 56 taxonomies (work tasks/activities), and 622 defenses (prevention actions) were identified. These were classified in three macro dimensions and 13 subdimensions in total, providing a comprehensive framework for the origin, manifestation, and neutralization of such precursors.



DISCUSSION: The findings provide a useful framework for understanding of the most critical risks to which workers are exposed and actions to prevent them. This framework should form the basis for the development of practical safety programs and tools such as management and training checklists, and data analysis for early warning signs.

Language: en