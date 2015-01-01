|
Citation
Andrade Barra I, Morrison Yonge R, Villalonga Regord F, Saavedra García-Reyes RP, Contador Espinosa A. Am. J. Ind. Med. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
39032043
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Risk factors that can result in serious injuries or deaths are frequently not understood or prevented because of the traditional way in which organizations approach safety. This is especially true for falls from heights in the construction sector, which remain a leading safety hazard in construction globally.
Language: en
Keywords
construction industry; falls from height; high potential risks; precursors; proactive safety