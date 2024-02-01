|
Tang KB, Schutzman SA, Burns MM. Ann. Emerg. Med. 2024; 84(2): 207-208.
39032982
A healthy 13-year-old boy presented to the emergency department status post facial crush injury. While untethering the family boat from the dock, the patient was bent over his deck railing when a rapid current pushed the adjacent boat toward him, compressing his head between the 2 boats. His initial examination revealed bilateral periorbital ecchymosis (Figure 1), hemotympanum (Figure 2), and a right-sided deep facial laceration with partial avulsion. He endorsed right-sided facial muscle weakness with an asymmetric smile. ...
Language: en
Humans; Male; Adolescent