Abstract

A healthy 13-year-old boy presented to the emergency department status post facial crush injury. While untethering the family boat from the dock, the patient was bent over his deck railing when a rapid current pushed the adjacent boat toward him, compressing his head between the 2 boats. His initial examination revealed bilateral periorbital ecchymosis (Figure 1), hemotympanum (Figure 2), and a right-sided deep facial laceration with partial avulsion. He endorsed right-sided facial muscle weakness with an asymmetric smile. ...

Language: en