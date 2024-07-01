Abstract

This brief review article will describe treatment approaches for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) based on findings from basic research. The focus of this review will be fear conditioning and extinction models, which provide a translational model of PTSD that can help translate basic research in non-human animals through well-controlled trials confirming the efficacy of treatment approaches in humans with PTSD such as prolonged exposure therapy. Specific cognitive aspects of fear extinction processes, including consolidation and reconsolidation, are reviewed along with behavioral and pharmacological treatment strategies based on basic research in these areas including attempts to prevent the development of PTSD as well as the treatment of chronic PTSD. Pharmacological, behavioral, and device-based augmentation strategies of PTSD treatment based in basic science findings are reviewed, including those that disrupt noradrenergic receptor processes, medications that act on NMDA receptors, physical exercise, cannabinoids, estradiol, dexamethasone, yohimbine, losartan, dopamine, and MDMA, along with the evidence for their efficacy in human clinical samples. While fear extinction provides an exciting translational opportunity to improve PTSD based on basic science findings, we review limitations and challenges of the extant literature as well as future directions.

