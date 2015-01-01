|
Citation
|
Frost R, Mathew S, Thomas V, Uddin S, Salame A, Vial C, Cohen T, Bhamra SK, Alvarez JCB, Bhanu C, Heinrich M, Walters K. BMC Complement. Med. Ther. 2024; 24(1): e275.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
39033116
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Depression, anxiety, and insomnia are prevalent in older people and are associated with increased risk of mortality, dependency, falls and reduced quality of life. Prior to or whilst seeking treatment, older people often manage these symptoms or conditions using products purchased over the counter (OTC), such as medication or herbal products. This review aims to map the evidence available for OTC medications, herbal medicines and dietary supplements for depression, anxiety and insomnia in older adults.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Aged; Depression; Insomnia; Scoping review; *Anxiety/drug therapy; *Depression/drug therapy; *Nonprescription Drugs/therapeutic use; *Sleep Initiation and Maintenance Disorders/drug therapy; Dietary supplements; Dietary Supplements; Herbal medicine; Medicine