Citation
Brolin Låftman S, Ostberg V, Wahlström J, Ramstedt M, Raninen J. Drug Alcohol Rev. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
39031436
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Previous research has shown associations between parental problem drinking and adverse mental health outcomes in children. However, while many studies assess parental alcohol problems based on clinical measures, longitudinal studies that investigate the impact of potentially less severe levels of parental alcohol problems are scarce. The aim of this study was to examine if the existence and severity of child-reported parental problem drinking in adolescence is associated with symptoms of depression and anxiety in young adult men and women.
Language: en
Keywords
depression; anxiety; adverse consequences; children with problem‐drinking parents