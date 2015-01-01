Abstract

The absence of comprehensive risk analysis in residential development within certain regions often leads to substantial human and material losses during natural disasters. The Mediterranean region, particularly susceptible to the impacts of climate change, is projected to witness an upsurge in the frequency of natural calamities like floods, landslides, and forest fires. Consequently, meticulous risk assessment during the selection of residential areas becomes paramount in this context. This study is dedicated to the evaluation of suitable residential zones in Manavgat, a pivotal location in the Mediterranean region with a progressively growing population. The findings indicate that approximately 4.26 % of the research area is deemed appropriate for residential establishment. The identification of these locations is crucial for ensuring human and material safety, as well as enhancing overall biocomfort. Moreover, this study provides a foundation for long-term planning initiatives within the region and makes a significant contribution to the international evaluation literature by demonstrating the application of integrated risk assessment methodologies in urban planning.

